57-year-old man convicted of rape of child younger than 13 in Virginia: police

The Brief An adult man is facing multiple charges after raping a child younger than 13-years-old, according to police. 57-year-old Rigoberto Mendoza-Baires has been charged with two counts of rape of a child under 13-years-old and one count of aggravated sexual battery in Virginia.



A man has been convicted of two counts of rape of a child under 13-years-old and one count of aggravated sexual battery in Virginia.

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Rigoberto Mendoza-Baires, 57. Mendoza-Baires will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to police, an investigation started in February 2024, after receiving a report of sexual misconduct involving a female child known to Mendoza- Baires.

Police later determined that Mendoza-Baires engaged in sexual intercourse with the little girl on at least two occasions.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. I would like to thank the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation. Our community will not tolerate anyone who abuses children, and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County will do its part to hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson.