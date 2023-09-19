53-year-old killed after car theft, police say

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information in the death of a 52-year-old man last week in Capitol Heights.

Police found Michael Fernando Davis on Gladstone Way on September 14 around 8:30 p.m. He was suffering from trauma injuries, and died later at a hospital.

The initial investigation suggests Davis was injured during the theft of his car, according to police. His car was crashed a short time after it was stolen, and the suspect or suspects fled on foot.

"It looks like it’s happening everywhere. Car thefts, things of that nature. It’s not going to cause me to move, but it just happened that particular time. I’m sorry to hear someone passed, but it sounds like it’s what happening all around this area," said one neighbor to FOX 5.

First shared with FOX 5, a neighbor's camera caught the crash on their doorbell camera.

Prince George's County police are investigating the case as a homicide.