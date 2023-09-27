52-year-old man arrested after breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail in Montgomery County

Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man with multiple counts of destruction of property and theft, for breaking into several mailboxes and stealing multiple pieces of mail and packages.

The suspect has been identified as Scott Brigden, of Silver Spring. Police say Brigden broke into several mailboxes and stole mail and then stole multiple packages from the package room at the Warwick Towers Apartments.



Police obtained and executed a search warrant at his home and obtained multiple items of evidentiary value.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.