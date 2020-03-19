5-year-old girl in Howard County tests positive for coronavirus, says Maryland Gov. Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says a 5-year-old Howard County girl has tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hogan said over 100 case of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

Hogan also restricted access to BWI airport. Hogan said Maryland Department of Transportation will now restrict access to the BWI terminal to ticketed passengers and employees. He said exceptions will be made for those helping disabled passengers.

The governor also said he is closing all shopping malls in the state.

On Wednesday, Hogan confirmed the first novel coronavirus death in the state. The Prince George’s County resident was in his 60s and was hospitalized already when he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. He was also said to have other underlying health issues and was the fourth to be diagnosed in Maryland.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

