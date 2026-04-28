5-year-old boy injured in triple shooting in DC

The Brief A shooting in Northwest Washington left a 5-year-old boy and two adult men injured Tuesday evening. All were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and are expected to survive, according to police. Police are searching for two Black male suspects last seen wearing all dark clothing.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest Washington that left a 5-year-old boy and two adult men injured Tuesday evening.

What we know:

According to police, the initial call came in around 7:10 to 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of N Street NW.

Authorities later confirmed that three victims were shot: a 5-year-old boy and two adult males. All were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and are expected to survive, according to police.

Police are searching for two Black male suspects last seen wearing all dark clothing.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.