5 Virginia State Police troopers hurt in crash after rammed by stolen car; search for 2 suspects

Authorities say five Virginia State Police troopers were hospitalized after a crash while pursuing a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. officers say a 2012 Ford Fiesta that had been reported stolen from New York was spotted heading south on I-495 across the American Legion Bridge. Officers tried to pull the driver over but they sped off at speeds of over 100 mph triggering a police pursuit.

As the vehicle approached Exit 158 on southbound I-95 in Prince William County, troopers attempted to slow them down by positioning their vehicles around them. The driver of the Ford rammed one of the trooper's vehicles causing a chain reaction crash involving three cruisers.

Officials say five troopers were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. All have been treated and released. No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the crash.

The suspect vehicle continued driving and was and found a short time later abandoned in a restaurant parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway. A 19-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody without incident shortly after the vehicle was found.

Officers are searching for two additional male suspects who also fled the stolen vehicle

Investigators are also trying to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic -- Virginia license plates VHU-7931 -- that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street in Prince William County around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.