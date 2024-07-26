5 teens suspected in Capitol Hill armed robbery

Authorities say five teens, one who was armed with a handgun, are suspected in a late-night armed robbery in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday where the robbery took place. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking for five juvenile males between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the teen suspects was wearing all black clothing and was armed with a handgun. The group was last seen on foot near 11th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 / Text 50411.