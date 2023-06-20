Officials say five residents and two pets were displaced after an overnight house ire in southeast D.C.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of 13th Street.

5 residents, 2 pets displaced after house fire in southeast DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Images from DC Fire and EMS show the house engulfed in flames. The fire spread inside to both floors and to both adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.