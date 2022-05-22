5 people injured Saturday night in separate violent incidents along U Street

Police are investigating multiple unrelated violent incidents that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning along U Street in Northwest D.C.

Metropolitan Police said the first incident was a stabbing that happened in the 1300 block of U Street, NW around 10:30 p.m. Police said a man who was stabbed walked into an area hospital for treatment and alerted police to the stabbing.

Then around 2:00 a.m. police said a shooting happened along the 1000 block of U Street, NW. Police said two victims were shot in the incident, and both transported themselves to area hospitals for treatment.

Less than an hour after that incident, police said officers found two men who had been stabbed along the 900 block of U Street, NW.

It was not made clear what the current conditions of the five victims are.

Police have not revealed details about motives or suspects in any of the incidents, but said they are being investigated separately.