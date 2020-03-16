5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in DC

article

Five new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in D.C. bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 22 individuals, Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Monday.

The new cases include a 23-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman with a history of travel to Europe, a 54-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man, and a 56-year-old man.

Bowser announced Monday that she is banning all dining-in at restaurants in the District to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Restaurants can only do takeout or delivery beginning tonight at 10 p.m.

