Five men were arrested in Fairfax County during a four-day crackdown aimed at targeting suspected online child predators.

The Fairfax County Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit identified the men after they say they initiated sexually related conversations with individuals believed to be juveniles online.

Detectives say the five men were arrested after they attempted to meet and allegedly engage in sex acts with the individuals they believed were minors. The men ranged in age from 24 to 53 years old and were charged with a total of 12 felonies.

5 men arrested in Fairfax County police sting targeting suspected online child predators (Fairfax County Police Department)

They have been identified as:

-Steven Morales, 30, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

-Karl Frey, 53, of Maryland was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

-Joseph Nandigam, 24, of Fairfax was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

-Adeel Chughtai, 30, of Lorton was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

-Byron Crawford, 26, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Police urge parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms.

Children are encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or who ask for sexually explicit images of themselves.

Internet safety information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found online.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 6.