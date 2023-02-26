1 killed in shooting near Audi Field in Southwest DC

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night near Audi Field in Southwest D.C. during D.C. United's season opening game.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 8:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of First Street, about two blocks north of Audi Field and two blocks west of Nationals Park.

Once there, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Sharp, 30, of Southeast D.C.

Police have not indicated what led up to the shooting or released a lookout for suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The shooting happened during D.C. United season opening game against Toronto FC. No disruptions to the game were reported during the incident.