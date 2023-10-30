5 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving MPD on 14th Street NW

Four cars, one of them a Metropolitan Police Department cruiser, were involved in a crash at 14th and U Street NW Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo via Matt Fitzpatrick

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene at 12:44 p.m. and treated those involved.

Officials say four people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

One man was seriously injured and taken to a trauma center. A female MPD officer, a woman and an additional man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An infant was also in one of the vehicles involved but was treated at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

