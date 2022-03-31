5 fetuses found in DC home after tip leads to shocking discovery, police say

Five fetuses were found in a D.C. home after a tip lead to the shocking discovery, according to authorities.

D.C. police said the fetuses were discovered on Wednesday in a home located in the 400 block of 6th Street SE, just blocks away from Capitol Hill.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate a tip about "potential bio-hazard materials" at the house, according to officials. The five fetuses were collected by the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner's Office as detectives continue their investigation.

There have been no arrests in connection with the discovery of the fetuses and investigators have not said where the fetuses came from.

The discovery of the fetuses happened on the same day that federal investigators unsealed an indictment against several anti-abortion activists.

According to the court documents, the nine people are accused of trying to block patients from entering an abortion clinic in D.C. on October 22, 2020. The indictment also claims the group tried to threaten and intimidate both patients and employees of the clinic.

A group called the Progressive Anti-abortion Uprising said on Instagram that its director of activism, D.C. resident Lauren Handy, was taken into custody by the FBI and later released as part of that indictment.

The indictment charged these people:

Lauren Handy from Virginia

Jonathan Darnel from Virginia

Jay Smith (also known as Juanito Pichardo) from New York

Paulette Harlow from Massachusetts

Jean Marshall from Massachusetts

John Hinshaw from New York

Header Idoni from Michigan

William Goodman from Wisconsin

Joan Bell from New Jersey

The indictment alleges that on the day of the incident, Lauren Handy showed up to the clinic pretending to be a patient in need of reproductive health services. Once the clinic opened, Handy along with the 8 others named in the indictment, charged inside the clinic and blocked off two doors inside the waiting room. The indictment says Handy directed the group on what to do during the blockade.

The document also claims that the incident was live-streamed on Jonathan Darnel's Facebook page.

Fox 5 made attempts to reach the Progressive Anti-abortion Uprising and Lauren Handy, but have not heard back from either.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.