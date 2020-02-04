5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Puerto Rico

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning just off the coast of Puerto Rico, an area that has suffered from a series of quakes in recent months.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck off the island’s southern coast at 9:45 a.m. ET. The epicenter was located about 14 miles southeast of the town of Guanica, at a depth of about 4.3 miles.

The earthquake struck off the island’s southern coast at 9:45 a.m. ET Tuesday. (Photo credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 5.3 before it was downgraded to 5.0.

There were no immediately reports of injuries or damage.

Puerto Rico has experienced a series of earthquakes in the past few months, including a magnitude 6.4 quake on Jan. 7 — the strongest to hit the island in a century. The temblor toppled buildings, killed at least one person and left much of the island without power.

