49-year-old man convicted of stabbing juvenile at playground in Prince George's Co.

A 49-year-old Maryland man has been convicted in a stabbing that left a juvenile injured at a playground in 2022.

Oscar Elias Martinez of Brentwood, Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years plus five years supervised probation for the first-degree assault of a child at the Colmar Manor Neighborhood Playground.

Prosecutors say Martinez got into an argument with the juvenile who he knew and attacked him. The victim survived the attack and was able to positively identify Martinez as the assailant.

The assault was captured both visually and audibly on the security camera of a nearby home and there was additional evidence recovered on the scene, including the knife and glove used by Martinez.

Prosecutors thanked the community and the dedication of the officers and detectives assigned helped to close this case.