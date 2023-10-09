47-year-old man hit, killed walking across road in Gaithersburg

A Rockville man was hit and killed while in Gaithersburg over the weekend, Montgomery County police say.

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating the deadly Saturday crash that occurred in the 8200 block of Snouffer School Road near Bonanza Way.

Just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 7, police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they found 47-year-old Carlos Tapia-Sosa in the roadway. Tapia-Sosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a silver, 2012 Hyundai Elantra that struck Tapia-Sosa remained on the scene.

CRU detectives believe that the driver of the Elantra was traveling west on Snouffer School Road and Tapia-Sosa was crossing Snouffer School Road from south to north when he was struck in lane two of westbound Snouffer School Road.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620.