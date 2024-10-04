47 Stanley mugs stolen from DC REI store

Police say 47 Stanley mugs were stolen from an REI store in northeast Washington.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the camping store’s M Street location.

Authorities say two women walked out of the store with the mugs without attempting to purchase them.

Both women are described as between 20 and 40 years old. One of the women was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, green leggings and a white hat. The second woman had long pink dreadlocks, and was wearing a pink/white jacket, pink shoes, and a tan bag.

The stolen mugs are valued at over $2,100. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.