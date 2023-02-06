$43M allocated to fix Maryland roads

The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has allocated nearly $43 million to upgrade infrastructure and improve safety in counties across Maryland.

The funding comes after 403 people in Maryland lost their lives to traffic crashes between January 2022 and September 2022.

Funding for these upgrades came through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program, which seeks to prevent death and serious injury for all roadway users.

Recipients of the $42,882,024 include: