4-year-old boy, 13-year-old sister missing from Falls Church, police say

A four-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister have been reported missing after they were last seen in Falls Church.

Summer and Connor Burress were captured on surveillance video in the 100 block of Rowell Court Sunday.

Summer has dark hair and was wearing a blue or dark hoodie with shorts and orange or peach Croc shoes. Her brother, Connor, has medium to light-colored hair and he was wearing a white or light-colored t-shirt, dark blue pants and dark sneakers.



Anyone with information should contact police at 703-241-5053.



