4 townhomes damaged, 14 people displaced after propane grill sparks massive fire in Prince William County

Officials in Prince William County say a propane grill caused a fire that damaged four townhomes, leaving seven adults and seven children displaced.

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 11, fire units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Malvern Way after a resident reported a townhouse on fire across the street.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the address. Due to the extent of the conditions and volume of fire, a second alarm was requested.

After the fire was extinguished, the Fire Marshal's Office determined that a total of four townhomes had significant damage and that the grill was the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.



The Red Cross is on the scene to assist the families who have been displaced.