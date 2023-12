Authorities are looking for four teenagers, all believed to be 15-years-old, after a vehicle was carjacked Wednesday morning in southeast D.C.

Investigators say the carjacking was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of 6th Street.

Police are looking for a black Toyota Camry with Maryland tag #3EH0877.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.