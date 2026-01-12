4 teens injured in 2 separate shootings in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - Four teens were injured in two separate shootings within a 30-minute span in Prince George's County, police say.
What we know:
Police say the first shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Milligan Lane in Clinton. Two juvenile male teens were shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The next shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. in 3200 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Another two teens were shot and transported to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.
Image 1 of 2
▼
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information on potential suspects in these shootings.