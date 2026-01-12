4 teens injured in 2 separate shootings in Prince George's County, police say

The Brief Four teens were shot in two separate incidents in Prince George's County. The shootings happened about 30 minutes apart. Police have not released any information on potential suspects in these shootings.



Four teens were injured in two separate shootings within a 30-minute span in Prince George's County, police say.

What we know:

Police say the first shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Milligan Lane in Clinton. Two juvenile male teens were shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. in 3200 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Another two teens were shot and transported to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on potential suspects in these shootings.