4 teens injured in 2 separate shootings in Prince George's County, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  January 12, 2026 8:29pm EST
The Brief

    • Four teens were shot in two separate incidents in Prince George's County.
    • The shootings happened about 30 minutes apart.
    • Police have not released any information on potential suspects in these shootings.

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - Four teens were injured in two separate shootings within a 30-minute span in Prince George's County, police say.

What we know:

Police say the first shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Milligan Lane in Clinton. Two juvenile male teens were shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. in 3200 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Another two teens were shot and transported to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on potential suspects in these shootings. 

