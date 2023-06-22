Police: 4 teens arrested, guns recovered following attempted carjacking in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George's County have charged four teens in connection with an attempted carjacking.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were all taken into custody after trying to steal a woman's car Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill around 11:10 p.m. where a victim told officers that two suspects came up to her as she got out of her Kia sedan. One of the suspects pushed her to the ground and took her car keys. They got into her car but fled from the scene after seeing that she had steering wheel lock on.

The suspects ran back to the green Kia Soul they arrived in and fled the area.

Less than an hour later, police saw the suspect vehicle, which was confirmed stolen, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Indian Head Highway. The four occupants in the Kia Soul bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short foot chase, the four suspects were arrested and two loaded handguns were recovered.

The four suspects are all charged with attempted carjacking and related charges. The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult and was transported to the Department of Corrections. The three other suspects were taken to a juvenile detention facility.



Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call 301-516-3788 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS , online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.