4 teen suspects arrested for burglary in Montgomery County

Four teen suspects were arrested for their involvement in a burglary in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Rockville City Police responded to a burglary in progress at Smoke Island, a business located at 811 Hungerford Drive on March 22, 2025, at around 1:15 a.m.

All four individuals involved were arrested shortly after leaving the business. The stolen merchandise was recovered. The suspects are juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old.

This remains an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

