4 suspects steal ATM from business in Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for four suspects involved in stealing an ATM from a business in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to a business in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast on Thursday, September 12, at approximately 1:08 a.m.

According to police, three suspects broke into a business and stole the establishment’s ATM and loaded it into a waiting vehicle, driven by a fourth suspect, and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.