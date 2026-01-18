4 suspects charged with murder of 14-year-old from DC

article

The Brief Four suspects are being charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old. Police say the teenager was lured and killed in a park last year. His remains were found months later during a missing person investigation.



A teenager is dead after what police say appears to be a gang-related murder carried out by four suspects in Prince George's County last year.

What we know:

Human remains were found while searching for a missing person in Indian Creek Stream Valley Park on November 3, 2025.

The remains were identified as 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala of Washington, D.C.

Police say Amaya-Ayala was lured to the park and murdered by four suspects on August 2, 2025. It is believed he knew at least one of the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Jose Merlos-Majano, 21-year-old Alan Josai Garcia-Padilla and 19-year-old William Cuellar Gutierrez. The fourth suspect is 17 years old and has not been identified.

All four suspects are in custody, and have been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Officials say the murder appears to be gang-related, but a motive is still under investigation.