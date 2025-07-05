4 shootings, 2 stabbings overnight in DC
WASHINGTON - A string of shootings and stabbings took place across Northeast and Southeast D.C. Friday night into Saturday morning of the Fourth of July weekend.
Timeline:
D.C. police issued the following alerts Friday night and Saturday morning:
- 8:43 p.m.: Shooting in the 1200 block of Half Street SE. One man was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing.
- 1:32 a.m.: Shooting in the 200 block of Benning Road, NE. One woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
- 1:37 a.m.: Shooting in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, NE. One man was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing.
- 3:30 a.m.: Stabbing in the 3500 block of Hayes St, NE
- 3:36 a.m.: Stabbing in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, SE.
- 3:57 a.m.: Shooting in the 1000 block of 14th St SE.
There have been no reported fatalities from the above incidents.