4 adults, 1 juvenile shot near Howard University as homecoming events take place: police

The Brief An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot near Howard University. At this time, officials say at least four people were injured. The shooting comes as the school is holding homecoming celebrations.



Police say five people were shot near Howard University Friday night.

The shooting happened as the school was holding its homecoming Yard Fest.

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue near Howard Place.

At this time, police say one person is in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other two victims are not yet known.

Police have not provided any information on a possible shooter. There is also no information on a possible motive in the shooting.

Road closures:

Police have set up multiple road closures which will remain in place until further notice.

Those closures include:

2300-2500 Blocks of Georgia Ave NW

700-800 Blocks of Barry Pl NW

600 Block of Howard Pl NW

2300 Block of 6th St NW

Howard Homecoming:

Howard University's 2025 Homecoming is being held from Oct. 19-26.

Friday evening's events included a Homecoming Kick Off and a Greek Step Show.

There are several events scheduled for Saturday.