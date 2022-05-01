4 people hurt, including minor, in 2 separate shootings across DC Saturday

Four people were hurt, including two men, one woman, and a minor, in two separate shooting incidents in D.C. on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police said the first call came in around 6:11 p.m. Saturday for a shooting along the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast. Police responded to the scene and found two men and a minor of unknown age who had been shot. Police said all the victims were conscious and breathing.

Investigators are searching for a gold Honda Accord with three people inside related to the shooting.

Police said shortly after that shooting, a call came in for another shooting in the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. According to investigators, a woman was hurt in that shooting, and she transported herself to an area hospital.

Police are looking for a gold Honda Accord with dark tints in that shooting, but did not say whether it was the same suspect vehicle wanted in the Northeast shooting.

Police have not released updates on the conditions of the four victims hurt in the separate shootings.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.