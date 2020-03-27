4 Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel test positive for COVID-19: officials

Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Friday.

According to county officials, the four cases, which involve both career and volunteer members, did not originate from contacts at work.

Officials say county public health officials are leading the investigation and are working with MCFRS to notify anyone who may have had contact with these individuals.

Nineteen career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, including the four who tested positive, according to officials.

Officials say MCFRS has plans in place to keep staffing levels up to appropriate levels should additional personnel be affected by COVID-19.

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein. “We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”