4 members of Maryland Governor Hogan’s staff test positive for COVID-19

Officials say four members of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

All four staff members were vaccinated, according to officials.

"All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway," said the Governor's press secretary Shareese DeLeaver Churchill in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, both the governor and lieutenant governor received COVID tests, which came back negative. All members of the governor's staff are fully vaccinated."

Maryland reported an additional 1,190 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Over 489,000 positive cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the beginning of the pandemic and 9,745 have died.