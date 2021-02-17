4 Maryland cities in top 10 for most culturally diverse cities in U.S., according to WalletHub

WalletHub has released their list of 2021's most and least ethnically diverse cities in the U.S. and four cities in Maryland have made the top 10.

Gaithersburg came in at number two, Germantown at number three, Silver Spring at number five and Rockville at number seven.

Photo: WalletHub

In order to determine the most ethnically diverse places in America, WalletHub compared 501 of the most populated U.S. cities across three key metrics: ethnoracial diversity (ethnicity), linguistic diversity (language) and birthplace diversity (nationality). Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most ethnic diversity.

WalletHub then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its "Ethnic Diversity Score" and used the resulting scores to rank-order the sample.

Each city in the sample refers to city proper and excludes the surrounding metro area. WalletHub says they limited their sample to no more than 10 cities from each state and categorized them according to the following population sizes:

- Large city: More than 300,000 people

- Midsize city: 100,000 to 300,000 people

- Small city: Fewer than 100,000 people

Photo: WalletHub

Other notable rankings include Washington, D.C. which ranked 102 overall out of the 501 cities in the sample. Alexandria ranked 37th, Columbia, MD ranked 66th, Arlington ranked 81st, Frederick, MD ranked 82nd, Richmond ranked 209th and Baltimore ranked 268th.

Jersey City, NJ ranked number one overall and Parkersburg, WV ranked last at 501st.

For more on WalletHub's study, click here.