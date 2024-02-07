4 juveniles arrested following robberies in Montgomery County: police

Four juveniles were arrested in Montgomery County after police say they were involved in two robberies before leading them on a chase.

According to Montgomery County police, the four male juveniles were suspected of robbing the two victims on Feb. 6 in the 7200 block of 15th Avenue and the 8300 block of Navahoe Drive.

Officers spotted the boys and a pursuit began. They were all apprehended in the area of Riggs Road and Drexel Street.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s not known what, if any, charges the boys face.



