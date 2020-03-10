4 hurt in violent multi-car crash caused by suspected drunk driver on Detroit's east side

Detroit police say a drunk driver caused a violent crash involving multiple vehicles that sent four people to the hospital Monday night.

The crash happened on the city's east side outside the Van Dyke Coney Island on Van Dyke at Merkel around 9:30 p.m. The crash was captured on the restaurant's surveillance video.

In the surveillance video, it appears one driver speeds up and rams into the back of another car, causing that driver to lose control and hit a third car.

Several bystanders were in the parking lot at the time and witnessed the crash. A few of them walk over to the crash to help the drivers.

Detroit police say a 39-year-old man was drunkenly driving a blue 2019 Dodge Charger when he rear-ended a white 2011 Lincoln. The driver of a Lincoln, a 41-year-old woman, then hit the third car, a gray 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police say the female driver and her 14-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital. A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman in the Grand Prix were also taken to the hospital. Everyone is said to be okay.

Police say the driver of the Charger was arrested at the scene for OWI.