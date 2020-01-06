Expand / Collapse search

4 flu deaths reported so far in Maryland

By
Published 
Health
Associated Press

Several flu-related deaths reported in Maryland this season

Several flu-related deaths have been reported in Maryland this season and flu-related emergency visits have been rising since November. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has the latest.

FREDERICK, Md. - State health officials say at least four adults in Maryland have died from the flu this season.

The Frederick News-Post reports the state has now seen widespread, high influenza activity for the past few weeks, and visits to the emergency department due to flu-like symptoms have been rising since November.

4 flu deaths reported so far in Maryland

State health officials say at least four adults in&nbsp;Maryland&nbsp;have died from the flu this season.

The Maryland Department of Health's most recent weekly flu index report shows the majority of cases have been caused by the Type B Victoria strain, which is covered by the flu vaccine this season.

Kelley Smith is a nurse and immunization coordinator with the Frederick County Health Department. She says the flu vaccine is available and it's never too late to vaccinate.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.