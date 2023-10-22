4 displaced after blaze breaks out at Southeast DC building

Four people were displaced after a massive fire broke out at a building under construction in Southeast D.C. Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 1900 block 17th Street, Southeast where they found heavy fire engulfing the first floor of a three-story building under construction.

It became a two-alarm fire as the flames spread to all three stories and D.C. Fire and EMS says there was a partial collapse at the back of the building.

The four people displaced are residents of home that was directly adjacent to the building that caught fire. A firefighter was able to retrieve essential medications for one of those residents and the Red Cross is assisting them.