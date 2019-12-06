4 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Authorities say a gunman opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning at a naval air station in Florida — leaving at least four people dead, including the gunman, and several others hurt.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said a total of four people were killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, reported just before 7 a.m. local time.

“This strikes particularly hard for me as a retired military member,” Morgan said during a press conference. “Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie.”

Morgan confirmed that among the injured were two Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies who were the first to respond, one of which killed the suspect. Both were wounded but expected to recover.

Eight people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, and one of them died, Morgan said.

The incident prompted a massive response from law enforcement and a lockdown at the base.

An ambulance is parked outside of Ascension Sacred Heart Medical Park after a shooting was reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo credit: WALA-TV)

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the base posted earlier on Facebook.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office was monitoring the shooting and offering its “full support” to law enforcement. President Donald Trump was also briefed on the situation.

NAS Pensacola, which is located along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. It serves as the home for the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, as well as the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command.

The incident was reported just days after a U.S. sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, leaving two victims dead and one injured before killing himself.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.