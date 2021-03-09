4 charged with painting racist graffiti on Calvert County High School football field plead guilty
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Four people charged with painting racist graffiti on the Calvert County High School football field have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime.
The incident happened last August.
A judge ordered the men to serve five days in jail and pay $1,300 each for the damage they caused.
A fifth person charged in the incident will go on trial in July.
