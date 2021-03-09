4 charged with painting racist graffiti on Calvert County High School football field plead guilty

Four people charged with painting racist graffiti on the Calvert County High School football field have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime.

The incident happened last August.

A judge ordered the men to serve five days in jail and pay $1,300 each for the damage they caused.

A fifth person charged in the incident will go on trial in July.

