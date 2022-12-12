3M Scotch thermal laminators recalled due to fire hazard

article

3M is recalling more than 500,000 Scotch thermal laminators because of a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product can "can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard."

The recall involves products that are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, and TL1302KIT.

The CPSC says about 516,500 affected products were sold in the U.S. and Canada. They were sold at Walmart, Staples, Costco and other retailers from April 2014 through October 2022 for between $35 and $90.

3M said it has received nine reports of the laminators catching on fire, but no injuries have been reported. Three reports involved minor property damage.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product and request a refund through 3M.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.