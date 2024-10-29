37th Annual High Heel Race returns to DC

The 37th Annual High Heel Race returns to the Dupont neighborhood of D.C. on Tuesday night.

The event celebrates LGBTQ+ culture in the District and the diversity the city has to offer.

Participants laced up their best stilettos and platforms and raced down the streets of D.C. all in the name of showing support to a beloved community.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes threw on some pumps for his annual race in heels. Barnes hung in there and held his own while putting his best foot forward.

The race kicks off at 9 p.m. and check-in starts at 7:30 p.m.