32 people stuck on ride, rescued at Six Flags America in Maryland

The Brief A technical rescue was underway at Six Flags America after approximately 32 riders became stuck on a ride. PGFD Technical Rescue units worked with park staff to evacuate the riders. One patient was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.



A technical rescue was underway at the Six Flags America amusement park after a ride malfunctioned, leaving approximately 32 riders stuck.

Riders stuck on ride at Six Flags America. (Photo: PGFD)

What we know:

According to Prince George's County Fire and EMS (PGFD), the call came in at 3:25 p.m. for the 13700 block of Central Avenue in Largo. PGFD Technical Rescue units arrived on the scene and worked with park staff to evacuate the riders.

All 32 patients were evaluated by EMS at the scene. One patient was transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

