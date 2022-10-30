31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

article

A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police.

Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane.

Once at the scene, officers discovered that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata tried to merge on Dumfries Road from northbound I-95, and hit the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, of Dumfries

The pedestrian, identified as Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as a 27-year-old man from Stafford. They say he stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police say Tanner was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash. The victim's sister tells FOX 5 that Tanner was wearing his work uniform.

According to Tanner's sister, he worked an overnight shift at a nearby McDonald's and was walking to work when the crash happened.

Investigators say speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.