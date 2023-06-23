3 years in prison for DC rapper ‘No Savage’ for opening fire in Tysons Corner Center

Noah Settles, the D.C. rapper who pleaded guilty after being accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The three-year sentence is a mandatory minimum for the felony firearm possession charge. He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation and is never allowed to enter the Tyson’s mall again.

The shots fired incident happened over Father's Day weekend on June 18, 2022. No one was directly hit by the gunfire, but three people were injured as they were escaping the scene.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a physical and verbal altercation between a group Settles was in and another group inside the mall. Police said after the fight ended both sides separated, but Settles later returned and fired three shots.

Settles fled but eventually turned himself in to police and has remained in custody since.

Settles is a well-known rapper known as ‘No Savage’ across the DMV, with more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 33,000 on Instagram.