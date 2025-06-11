Nola Dinkins homicide investigation: Girl's mom accused of false abduction report

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother in New Castle County. The alert was canceled Wednesday after police say the investigation is now a homicide. Police say the mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man.



A tragic update in New Castle County after a 3-year-old girl named Nola was reported missing by her mother, who police now say lied.

What we know:

Police say an Amber Alert was canceled on Wednesday, and a homicide investigation is underway after the girl's mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man at gunpoint.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gender Road for a report of a possible kidnapping around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told police that she pulled over to comfort her daughter, identified as 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, when a man approached them at gunpoint and took the girl.

An Amber Alert was issued by police, who conducted a search for the girl through the night and morning.

What's next:

New Castle County Police say the homicide investigation is now being handled by Maryland State Police.

Further details have yet to be released, including the identity of the mother.