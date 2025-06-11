Nola Dinkins homicide investigation: Girl's mom accused of false abduction report
A tragic update in New Castle County after a 3-year-old girl named Nola was reported missing by her mother, who police now say lied.
What we know:
Police say an Amber Alert was canceled on Wednesday, and a homicide investigation is underway after the girl's mother falsely reported that her daughter was abducted by a man at gunpoint.
The backstory:
Officers responded to the 500 block of Gender Road for a report of a possible kidnapping around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A woman told police that she pulled over to comfort her daughter, identified as 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, when a man approached them at gunpoint and took the girl.
An Amber Alert was issued by police, who conducted a search for the girl through the night and morning.
What's next:
New Castle County Police say the homicide investigation is now being handled by Maryland State Police.
Further details have yet to be released, including the identity of the mother.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County police.