3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured

A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured.

The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40.

Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting off a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles.

A 3-year-old passenger in the minivan was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Investigators say six additional people were injured in the crash.

Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 was closed for approximately five hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.