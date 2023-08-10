Search underway for missing 3-year-old DC boy, police say
DC police are searching for a three-year-old who went missing in the early morning hours Thursday.
According to MPD, Michell Edwards was last seen in the 5200 block of Fitch St SE around 3 a.m.
Edwards is described as a black male with a light complexion, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with light brown hair in corn rows and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a black shirt and navy blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.