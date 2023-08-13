3 teens charged in string of armed robberies, carjackings across DC

Metropolitan Police have charged three teens in connection to a series of armed robberies and carjackings across D.C.

The first offense occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of 6th Street, Southwest. Police say the suspects threatened the victim with handguns and demanded property. They then fled the scene.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the teens are accused of committing two armed carjackings within 15 minutes of each other. The first was around 1:38 a.m. in the 1400 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. Then, at approximately 1:50 a.m., another vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

The suspects are believed to have committed another armed robbery in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest at 11:22 p.m.

The last incident before the suspects were arrested was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest.

Later that day, a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old – later identified as Delonte Mabry – were all arrested and charged in the incidents. Four firearms were recovered during their arrest. They were also charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has additional information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.