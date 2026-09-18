3 teens arrested in Montgomery County high school bathroom armed robbery, police say

Authorities say three teenagers were taken into custody Thursday after an armed robbery inside a bathroom at Northwest High School in Germantown.

The Brief Three teenagers taken into custody after armed robbery inside Northwest High School Victim says a 15‑year‑old pointed a handgun and demanded money Loaded P80 handgun recovered in wooded area near Great Seneca Highway



Police say the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at the school on Richter Farm Road. A 15‑year‑old student was in a bathroom when another 15‑year‑old pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. The victim handed over cash, and both students left the bathroom, according to investigators.

What we know:

The victim reported the robbery, and officers began searching for the suspect. Police located a group about two miles away near Great Seneca Highway and Wisteria Drive, including one teen who matched the suspect description. When he saw officers, he separated from the group and was detained. No firearm was found on him.

RELATED: Alleged armed robbery at Montgomery County high school leads to arrest of student, recovery of gun

As officers approached the remaining teens, one walked briefly into a wooded area before returning. A K9 search of that area led officers to a loaded P80 handgun with an extended magazine. Detectives determined it was the weapon used in the bathroom robbery.

Police arrested 17‑year‑old Khalil Ingram, who had walked into the wooded area, and 18‑year‑old Tayvion Williams, who investigators say had been in possession of the gun. A fourth teen was interviewed and released without charges.

The 15‑year‑old suspect was charged as a juvenile with armed robbery, first‑degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, handgun on person, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21, and possession of a firearm without a serial number. He was remanded to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

Ingram was charged as an adult with handgun on person, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21, and possession of a firearm without a serial number. Williams was charged as an adult with possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Both Ingram and Williams were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they await a bond hearing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 3 teens arrested in Montgomery County high school bathroom armed robbery, police say