Alleged drunk driver crashes into Maryland hair salon

The Brief Video captured the moment when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Maryland salon. The owner of the salon has been calling for guardrails, and the request was recently approved. The 38-year-old driver was cited for driving while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.



Dramatic video captured the moment an alleged drunk driver plowed into a St. Mary’s County hair salon.

What we know:

The owner of the salon said a simple barrier could have prevented the devastation.

The owner has been pushing for guardrails due to fears that something like this could happen. That request was recently approved, but not in time to prevent the crash.

Clean-up was underway Thursday after the crash took place Wednesday around 11 p.m. The ceiling of Babe Cave Salon caved in after the crash. The incident was captured on the salon’s surveillance cameras.

The crash took place in the 29000 block of Point Lookout in Mechanicsville. The area is filled with small businesses.

The Babe Cave, known for its cuts, coloring and styling, has been in business for nearly two decades. The owner has called the location home since 2022.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Renay Harrison, of Piney Point, was cited for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Officials said Harrison failed to control the car’s speed on a highway to avoid a collision.

What they're saying:

The owner of the salon said this could have been prevented.

"I've been in talks with Maryland State Highway all of 2025," said Babe Cave owner Laura Ianiero. "It took about a year to finally get approved, but not until 2027. And with us being on the corner here, this was my biggest fear: what happened last night."

Co-owner Sabrina Torres said a similar incident happened last year. "Guardrails or something on the turn would help everything," she said.

Officials said the driver was released to get medical care.

A GoFundMe page was started to raise money for the salon so they could reopen and return to work.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Car Crashes into St. Mary's County Salon